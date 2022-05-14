Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Deadly train crash kills one person near Shafter

Deadly train crash in Shafter
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern County Fire Department
Deadly train crash in Shafter
Posted at 9:56 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 00:56:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly train crash claimed one person's life near Shafter.

Earlier Friday night just after 2 p.m. the Kern County Fire Department responded to a call for a vehicle accident on Santa Fe way between Orange and Burbank Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on fire wedged underneath an Amtrack train.

137 people total, including all passengers and Amtrack employees, were safely evacuated.

The driver of the vehicle involved was pronounced dead at the scene, and three train passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!