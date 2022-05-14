Deadly train crash kills one person near Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly train crash claimed one person's life near Shafter.

Earlier Friday night just after 2 p.m. the Kern County Fire Department responded to a call for a vehicle accident on Santa Fe way between Orange and Burbank Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on fire wedged underneath an Amtrack train.

137 people total, including all passengers and Amtrack employees, were safely evacuated.

The driver of the vehicle involved was pronounced dead at the scene, and three train passengers were treated for minor injuries.