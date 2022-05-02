Watch
Death of Kern Valley inmate investigated as homicide

Posted at 6:22 AM, May 02, 2022
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a 50-year-old inmate at a Southern California prison is being investigated as a homicide.

Corrections officials say Alfredo Valenzuela was found unresponsive Saturday in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Valenzuela’s cellmate, 36-year-old Noe Herrera, was moved to the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit pending investigation.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will determine Valenzuela’s official cause of death.

