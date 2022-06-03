Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Delano man pleaded guilty to unlawful firearm charge

Gavel with U.S. flag (FILE)
Canva
Gavel with U.S. flag (FILE)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 15:57:44-04

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California said a Delano man pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to court documents, Francisco Javier Melgoza, 41, was driving a motorcycle on June 25, 2021, in Shafter and police officer found Melgoza with a Polymer P80 9 mm handgun, a 31-round high-capacity 9 mm magazine, and 16 grams of methamphetamine.

Melgoza has five previous felony convictions and is banned from having ammunition. He was convicted of grand theft auto, vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and as well as two convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Melgoza faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 9th.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!