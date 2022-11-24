Watch Now
Delano Police arrest alleged suspect in repeated vandalism of New Allen Chapel AME Church

Images from the church's surveillance video allegedly show Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, spray painting racial slurs on the church's walls, windows, and sign.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 20:25:21-05

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — New Allen Chapel AME Church, first vandalized in July, and then again in September, was hit a third time on Friday night, according to Reverend Bill Hence, Jr. with racial slurs all over the church's walls and windows.

Using church surveillance video, Delano Police Department has identified the suspected vandal as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33.

Images from the church's surveillance video show someone, allegedly Sison, vandalizing the church signs, walls, and windows with spray painted racial slurs.

Delano Chief of Police Tyson Davis released a statement about the vandalism earlier today.

According to a statement sent by Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis, Sison has been taken into custody and will be booked into the Kern County Jail.

