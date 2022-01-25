NewsCrime Actions Facebook Tweet Email Deputy shoots man who fired gun from LA area rooftop Jose Luis Magana/AP Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) By: Associated Press Posted at 1:11 PM, Jan 25, 2022 and last updated 2022-01-25 16:11:10-05 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters News Literacy Project: Join the Movement