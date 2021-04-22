Watch
Detectives locate area where they believe 3 teens were killed in January 2020

Photo Courtesy of KCSO
Lamont homicide
Posted at 1:31 PM, Apr 22, 2021
LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — For over a year, Kern County Sheriff detectives have been investigating the shooting of three teenagers found dead in an orchard in Lamont. Now, KCSO announced they have located the area they believe the incident that led to their deaths began.

On January 10, 2020, 18-year-old Adrian Ochoa, 17-year-old Raul Fernandez and 16-year-old Valentin Eli Ramirez were found shot to death in the area of Buena Vista Boulevard and Fairfax Road.

Two of the men were found dead inside a vehicle and another was found dead at an orchard nearby.

All three victims had traumatic injuries when they were located by deputies and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Now KCSO is saying detectives believe the incident initially started near the area of Phillips Street and Ralph Avenue, about a mile away.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the KCSO at (661) 861-3110, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.

