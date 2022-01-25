Earlier releases for repeat offenders halted pending appeal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s on-again, off-again plan to allow earlier potential prison releases for certain repeat offenders is off again. It's now awaiting an appeal by more than half of California’s 58 district attorneys.

A Sacramento County judge on Tuesday reinstated a temporary restraining order that was lifted last week by another judge. The order again temporarily prevents corrections officials from increasing good conduct credits for offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state’s “three strikes” law.

The credits would go only to second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security prisons and camps.