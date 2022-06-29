Watch Now
Ex-IRS employee indicted for selling morphine in Fresno

23ABC News
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 29, 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A former IRS employee in Fresno was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on suspicion of selling morphine.

According to court documents, Margarita Aispuro-Camacho, 46, of Fresno, sold morphine in May 2020. Aispuro-Camacho was working as clerk for the Internal Revenue Service at the time.

If convicted, Aispuro-Camacho faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and $1 million fine.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration. TIGTA’s responsibilities include investigating misconduct by IRS employees.

