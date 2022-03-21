Ex-Long Beach police officer pleads in child porn case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Long Beach police officer has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography, including while on duty.

The U.S. attorney's office says 57-year-old Anthony Brown of Lakewood, entered the plea Monday to a single federal charge.

Prosecutors say he used his mobile phone to log into the internet-based messaging application MeWe to distribute sexually explicit images of underage girls in 2019 and 2020.

Brown ended his 27-year career with the Long Beach Police Department last year.

He could face five to 20 years in federal prison when he's sentenced in July.