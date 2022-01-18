Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — California prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car, and killed two people in 2019.

The defendant appears to be the first person to be charged with a felony in the United States for a fatal crash involving a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system.

Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges in October, but they came to light only last week.

The misuse of Autopilot, which can control steering, speed, and braking, has occurred on numerous occasions and is the subject of investigations by two federal agencies.