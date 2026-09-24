Four arrested after finding pounds of meth, conversion labs in Delano and Bakersfield area

KERN COUNTY (KERO) — Four people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation in the Delano and Bakersfield area, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Around 103 pounds of methamphetamine, 577 pounds of methamphetamine in solution, 7 firearms, thousands in US currency and a stolen Class C motorhome were seized and recovered.

Authorities say they also dismantled two meth conversion labs at a property in a neighborhood in Delano and a rural property in LA County.

On Wednesday, authorities served two search warrants at a home at the 6700 block of High Street in Delano and the 600 block of North Market Road in Earlimart.

Emmanuel Mayorga, 37, from Mexico, Lucio Meza-Meza,30, from Mexico, Miguel Gonzalez-Lozano, 27, from Delano and Maricio Bustos-Ortiz, from Fresno were identified to allegedly conspiring to possess methamphetamine for sales, conspire to manufacture methamphetamine for sales and traffic methamphetamine in the Central Valley.

Lozano was arrested on Tuesday in Madera County. Mayorga and Meza-Meza were arrested in the 1300 block of High Street in Delano on Wednesday.

Bustos-Ortiz was arrested on back in July 23 and is awaiting court proceedings.