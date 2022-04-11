Fresno man, 22, suspected of killing his parents

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his parents at their central California home.

Fresno police officers responding to reports of a shooting found the suspect, Julian McElhaney, on the front lawn of the home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say his mother, 64-year-old Sylvia McElhaney, was shot to death inside the home and his father, 55-year-old William McElhaney, was dead on the front lawn.

Julian McElhaney was held at Fresno County Main Jail and could face murder charges.

It isn't known Monday if he has an attorney.