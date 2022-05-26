Fresno man faces fentanyl, meth, cocaine trafficking charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury handed down a four-count indictment against a Fresno man on Thursday on suspicion of conspiring to traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as firearms violations.

According to court documents, in January and February 2022, Antonio Sorondo Jr., 49, conspired to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

When officers went to talk to Sorondo on Feb. 1, he ran and tossed a firearm over a fence, according to court documents. He was arrested and officers found the loaded firearm, according to court documents.

Sorondo was arrested two weeks later and found with two more firearms and about 100 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, according to court documents. He is prohibited from having firearms because of prior felony convictions.

For the drug charges, Sorondo faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. If convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.