Fresno man pleads guilty to distribute fentanyl pills

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Mario Garcia, 28, of Fresno, was serving time in the Fresno County Jail between Oct. 2 and Dec. 16, 2020, in an unrelated case. He used the jail phones to call his brother, Isaiah Garcia, 19, to discuss a plan to distribute counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, according to court documents.

Isaiah’s home was searched on Dec. 16, 2020, and about 1,200 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills were found, according to court documents.

Mario Garcia faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29th.

Isaiah Garcia faces pending charges on suspicion of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.