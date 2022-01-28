Watch
Fresno man sentenced for selling fentanyl to high school student

The student overdosed but survived
File image of a gavel in front of law books.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 28, 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for selling fentanyl to a high school student, who overdosed but survived.

According to court documents, Fabian Garcia-Palacio, 19, of Fresno, distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl in March 2020 to a juvenile student at Bullard High School.

That juvenile used one of the pills, overdosed, but survived after receiving life-saving medical treatment, according to court documents. During an investigation, Garcia-Palacio’s residence was searched and additional fentanyl pills were found, according to court documents.

Garcia-Palacio was charged with distributing fentanyl to a person under 21 years of age, and pleaded guilty on May 14, 2021.

The case was the result of an investigation by the Fentanyl Overdose Resolution Team, a multi-agency team composed of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Homeland Security Investigations, and the Fresno Police Department.

