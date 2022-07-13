Fresno teacher's assistant arrested in child sex harassment case

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno elementary school teacher's assistant was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually harassing a 12-year-old student.

Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force detectives received information about possible illegal activity involving a noontime assistant at Storey Elementary School in the Fresno Unified School District.

Detectives received a report that alleges Kevin Juarez, 22, of Fresno, was sending messages through a social media app that were sexual in nature to a 12-year-old student, said the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The assistant supervised students during the noon hour when teachers take their lunch breaks.

Juarez was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a minor.

FCSO said he was released from Fresno County Jail on Wednesday with a citation and a notice to appear in court.

FCSO said detectives are concerned that because of Juarez's position in the school district that there might be more victims who haven't reported similar incidents.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Sergeant Ericka Rascon at 559-600-8144.