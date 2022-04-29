Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Guilty pleas for 2 men in $1M California retail theft ring

Group targeted stores in 9 counties including Kern
File image of a gavel in front of law books.
23ABC News
File image of a gavel in front of law books.
File image of a gavel in front of law books.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 16:21:06-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty for their roles in an organized retail theft ring that stole about $1 million from stores across California.

Authorities said Friday that the group stole high-end jewelry from multiple JCPenney and Sam’s Clubs stores in nine counties, including Kern. The thieves broke in at night, unlike the prominent smash-and-grab robberies in California and elsewhere last year.

The prosecutions come as critics including state lawmakers say the state should do more to combat retail theft. But a state Assembly committee this week defeated a bill supported by retailers that would have toughened a 2014 ballot measure that lowered penalties for thefts, among other crimes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness