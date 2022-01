BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BPD reports a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Dec. 31, 2021, at 6:53 p.m.

The accident was on the 200 block of Calloway Drive where a Ford SUV hit an adult man before driving off.

The man suffered serious injuries that he later succumbed to at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.