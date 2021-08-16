Homicide reported for eighth-straight day in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the eighth-straight day a homicide has been reported in Bakersfield.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at about 6 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Palm Drive.

Deputies found a man in the alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. Fire and medical personnel pronounced the victim dead when they arrived.

Homicide detectives opened an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.