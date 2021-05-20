Homicide suspect arrested after SWAT call out in Southeast Bakersfield neighborhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — A man was arrested after barricading himself in a southeast Bakersfield neighborhood.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Robbery and Homicide Detectives learned that Billy Gleghorn was inside of a residence on Karen Place near East Pacheco Road. Gleghorn was identified as a suspect in a shooting at the Vagabond inn that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

Officers were also learned that Gleghorn had committed an armed carjacking in the 6600 block of Colony Street after the shooting occurred.

When officers arrived they attempted to negotiate with Gleghorn although he refused to leave and barricaded himself inside.

The SWAT team was called out to the incident and was later able to take Gleghorn into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

