KCFD: Suspect arrested in multiple Bakersfield fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department said a suspect was arrested Sunday in the suspected arson of multiple fires in Bakersfield.

The first incident was reported just after 11 p.m. Saturday in a rural area of Southwest Bakersfield, said KCFD. The blaze firefighters encountered was a home fire in the 8000 block of Buena Vista Road that was larger than 10,000 square feet in size, KCFD.

Firefighters battled the blaze until after sunrise Sunday morning and remained Monday to fully extinguish the fire, said KCFD.

The KCFD Fire Investigations Unit along with the Bakersfield Police Department searched for a suspect spotted by the home at the time of the fire. The suspect was arrested shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Independence High school after reportedly starting an additional two fires.

He was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of arson.