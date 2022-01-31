KCSO: 4 people shot at Lone Oak Lounge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said four people were shot Saturday night at Lone Oak Lounge in Northwest Bakersfield.

KCSO said the incident happened after 10:30 p.m. at Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway and when deputies arrived they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Three people were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition, according to KCSO.

A fourth victim declined medical aid, said KCSO. The suspect(s) fled and were not found, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.