KCSO are looking for homicide suspect from shooting on G street

Posted at 10:11 AM, Dec 05, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect responsible for killing one man, and injuring another.

KCSO was dispatched to the 1500 block of G street for reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

