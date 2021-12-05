KCSO are looking for homicide suspect from shooting on G street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect responsible for killing one man, and injuring another.

KCSO was dispatched to the 1500 block of G street for reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident call KCSO at 661-861-3110.