KCSO arrest Wasco man in child exploitation investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in Wasco in relation to a child exploitation investigation.

With the help of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Investigation Unit, they were able to serve the search warrant to Diego Emanuel Gomez.

Gomez is a 23-year-old man from Wasco, and through the search and arrest warrants, they allegedly discovered Gomez as a suspect in multiple sexual assault and/or child exploitation investigations.

He is now arrested and booked into Kern County Jail.