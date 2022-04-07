Watch
KCSO arrest Wasco man in child exploitation investigation

Posted at 3:35 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 18:39:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in Wasco in relation to a child exploitation investigation.

With the help of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Investigation Unit, they were able to serve the search warrant to Diego Emanuel Gomez.

Gomez is a 23-year-old man from Wasco, and through the search and arrest warrants, they allegedly discovered Gomez as a suspect in multiple sexual assault and/or child exploitation investigations.

He is now arrested and booked into Kern County Jail.

