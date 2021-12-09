KCSO asking help in finding homicide suspects for Joseph Melendez's murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — KCSO is asking the community for help in finding suspects for a homicide that occurred on May 5, 2019.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they responded to a stabbing near West Drive and came upon Joseph Melendez suffering a stab wound.

Melendez later succumbed to his injuries and his death was ruled as a homicide.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance with any information related to Joseph's murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.