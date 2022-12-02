Watch Now
KCSO asks for help identifying suspect in a June, 2022 shooting

The unidentified suspect is wanted for a shooting in Bakersfield on June 28, 2022, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
23ABC
KCSO shooting suspect edit
Posted at 4:31 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 19:31:34-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a person they say is responsible for a shooting last summer.

According to KCSO, their unidentified suspect is wanted for a shooting at 301 Morning Drive in Bakersfield on June 28, 2022. The Country Corner Liquor Store is located at that address.

KCSO wanted poster

Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

