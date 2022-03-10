KCSO: Bakersfield man arrested in suspected domestic violence incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of domestic violence in Northwest Bakersfield.

KCSO deputies received reports shortly before 8:30 a.m. for a domestic violence incident in the 2500 block of Nord Avenue. Deputies found the suspect hiding in the backyard of the home and he was arrested, said KCSO. A firearm and ammunition were found during a search by deputies, said KCSO.

David Mcgowan, 43, of Bakersfield was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.