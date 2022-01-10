KCSO: Five suspects arrested on firearms, drug charges in Bodfish

BODFISH, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said five suspects were arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of firearms and drugs charges in Bodfish.

KCSO said deputies from Kern Valley responded at about 4 p.m. to reports of a burglary in the 2600 block of Rembach Avenue in Bodfish. Deputies reportedly found an illegal unregistered firearm, drug paraphernalia, and illegal narcotics during the investigation, according to KCSO.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found another firearm and more illegal narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, said KCSO.

Viktor Chununov, 32, of Los Angeles; Jason Silva, 40, from Canoga Park; and Katya Skerczak, 32, of Canoga Park, were all arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shannon Rhodes, 34, of Woodland Hills, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Rythenbeck, 55, of Moreno Del Rey, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (2022-0003263) should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.