KCSO investigating after body found in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after a body was found Monday morning in Oildale.
KCSO said deputies were called at about 2:45 a.m. after a a body was found off North Chester Avenue and Norris Road.
The man was found just south of the railroad tracks and west of the intersection, said KCSO.
Investigators established a crime scene and were doing a preliminary search of the surrounding area.
Officials would only confirm that it's a man suffering from an undisclosed trauma.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.