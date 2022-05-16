Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCSO investigating after body found in Oildale

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after a body was found Monday morning in Oildale.
Posted at 6:41 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 09:41:28-04

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after a body was found Monday morning in Oildale.

KCSO said deputies were called at about 2:45 a.m. after a a body was found off North Chester Avenue and Norris Road.

The man was found just south of the railroad tracks and west of the intersection, said KCSO.

Investigators established a crime scene and were doing a preliminary search of the surrounding area.

Officials would only confirm that it's a man suffering from an undisclosed trauma.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!