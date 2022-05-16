KCSO investigating after body found in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after a body was found Monday morning in Oildale.

KCSO said deputies were called at about 2:45 a.m. after a a body was found off North Chester Avenue and Norris Road.

The man was found just south of the railroad tracks and west of the intersection, said KCSO.

Investigators established a crime scene and were doing a preliminary search of the surrounding area.

Officials would only confirm that it's a man suffering from an undisclosed trauma.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.