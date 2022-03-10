KCSO investigating copper wire thefts in Buttonwillow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating copper wire thefts in the Buttonwillow area.

They received information on March 10 that a suspect was stealing multiple copper wires around Tracy Avenue and Highway 58.

The suspect ran from private security and with the help of patrol deputies and CHP, the detectives of the rural crime investigations unit found the suspect’s car abandoned on a dirt road south of Highway 58 and Brandt Road.

The car turned out to be a stolen car out of Bakersfield. The detectives and deputies tried looking for the suspect but could not find him.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.