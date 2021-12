BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — KCSO reports a potential murder-suicide when they found a woman dead inside her residence and a man found dead in his car.

The incident happened on Dec. 5 in the afternoon on 300 block of Hughes Lane. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.