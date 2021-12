KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County firefighter has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

A KCSO press release identified the man as Christopher Vega.

Special Victims Unit Detectives allege about 500 illicit images were found on a devices Vega owns.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.