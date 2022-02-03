KCSO: Lamont man arrested in illegal marijuana grow after stolen items found

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — Detectives from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crimes Investigation Unit and Deputies from the Lamont Substation said they arrested a Lamont man in an illegal marijuana grow on suspicion of having several stolen items including trailers.

Authorities found a 1,000 gallon chemical tank and trailer reported stolen after searching a residence in the 3100 Block of Di Giorgio Road in Lamont, said KCSO.

KCSO said the tank was used in an illegal marijuana grow on the property and they also seized about 10 pounds of unprocessed marijuana. Also found during a search two dump trailers, a flatbed trailer, a Polaris side-by-side, and a Miller Welder all reportedly stolen in Houston as well as a cargo trailer reportedly stolen in Paso Robles, said KCSO.

Jose Ramirez-Silva, 40, of Lamont was arrested on suspicion of several felonies related to the possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the KCSO's Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110. Reference case number 2022-00012844.