KCSO: Large-scale drug bust made in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced a large scale drug bust in Shafter where officials seized over 100,000 pounds of marijuana and arrested three people.

Investigators searched three buildings in Shafter and found a cannabis extraction lab with 36 marijuana plants, more than 100,000 pounds of processed cannabis, and nearly 1,000 pounds of concentrated cannabis oils.

Officials arrested three men, one from Utah and two from Arizona who are facing multiple charges.

Gaden Griffin, 57, of Ivins, Utah; Colby Hunter, 48, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and Kerry Kuykendall,51, of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested on suspicion of multiple marijuana-related charges and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.