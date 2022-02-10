KCSO: Man arrested in 2020 Lamont slaying

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been arrested Thursday in the 2020 slaying of a man found lying in a road in Lamont.

Dion Thomas, 19, was arrested on suspicion of murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a person, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

KCSO said on Oct. 20th, 2020, shortly after 4 a.m. deputies responded to reports of someone being run over and lying in the road near the intersection of Edison Road and Muller Road. Deputies found Adam Garcia dead with major injuries to the majority of his body and the vehicle that hit him was found in a nearby orchard, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.