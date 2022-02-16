KCSO: Man arrested in human trafficking, sex with minor case

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a 25-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of human trafficking and having sex with a minor.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, in coordination with members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, Metropolitan Patrol, and the Alliance Against Family Violence conducted a human trafficking operation and identified three victims including one girl who was being solicited by the suspect to become a prostitute.

Kajuan Richardson, 25, was arrested on a warrant for suspicion of human trafficking of a minor and sexual intercourse with a minor. Following a search warrant for Richardson's home, more charges were added including suspicion of pimping/pandering of underage victims, possession of a loaded firearm by a felon, and drug sales. Richardson was arrested in the company of one woman and a girl.

Anyone with further information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.