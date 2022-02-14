Watch
KCSO: Man arrested in Lone Oak Lounge shooting

Police Lights
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 9:22 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 12:26:38-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man Friday in the Jan. 29th shooting at Lone Oak Lounge.

Jesus Manjarrez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident happened after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29th at Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway where four people were shot. Three of the victims were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition and the fourth declined medical attention at the time of the shooting, said KCSO.

