OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed Sunday after an armed robbery at Gravity Tobacco in Oildale.

KCSO said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. at Gravity Tobacco at the intersection of Roberts Lane and Oildale Drive.

KCSO said the suspect in the deadly shooting still remains at-large.

If you have any information about this incident, you should call KCSO at 661-861-3110.