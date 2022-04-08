Watch
KCSO: Man killed in Oildale stabbing

KCSO: 3 people were stabbed, including suspect
Crime scene (FILE)
Canva
Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 09:22:28-04

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a stabbing Thursday night after an argument in Oildale.

KCSO says three people were involved in the argument and all three were stabbed including the suspect.

KCSO says the incident started 9:15 p.m. near the area of Olive and Airport drives. The suspect and a female victim are at a local hospital being treated for their injuries, according to KCSO.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

