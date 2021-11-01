Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCSO: Man killed in South Bakersfield shooting had traumatic wounds all over his body

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 6:28 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 09:29:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly early morning shooting on Sunday in South Bakersfield that left one man dead.

Officials say deputies were called out to the area of McKee Road and Hudson Place for calls for a shooting.

Investigators say the male victim had traumatic wounds all over his body. He was declared dead at the scene.

There's no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, you should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

Oregon Street Shooting

Crime

2021 23ABC Homicide Tracker

4:28 PM, Jan 08, 2021

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!