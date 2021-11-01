KCSO: Man killed in South Bakersfield shooting had traumatic wounds all over his body

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly early morning shooting on Sunday in South Bakersfield that left one man dead.

Officials say deputies were called out to the area of McKee Road and Hudson Place for calls for a shooting.

Investigators say the male victim had traumatic wounds all over his body. He was declared dead at the scene.

There's no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, you should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.