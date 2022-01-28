KCSO: Men arrested in theft of about 1,000 pounds of copper wire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit said it arrested two men suspected in copper wire thefts Wednesday after detectives found about 1,000 pounds of copper wire during a residence search in East Bakersfield.

The KCSO unit was investigating several recent thefts from agricultural water pumps in Northwest Kern County and with help from he Kern County District Attorney’s Office obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 1100 block of Fargo Street.

Detectives seized about 1,000 pounds of copper wire during the search, said KCSO.

Filiberto Manriquez, 62, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and for associated business and professions violations.

Juan Regalado, 41, of Shafter, was also arrested as a suspect in the thefts. Regalado is on active felony probation related to previous copper wire thefts, according to KCSO. Regalado was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding arrest warrant, second degree burglary, grand theft of copper, and other theft charges. Regalado was also charged on suspicion of vehicle code violations, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional suspected copper wire theft and burglary charges in the Shafter and Wasco areas are also pending, said KCSO.

Two other people were arrested on suspicion of outstanding felony warrants.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110. Reference case number 2021-05005073.