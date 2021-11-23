Watch
KCSO, other law enforcement agencies make 13 arrests, seize 2 guns in operation

Kern County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:40 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 12:40:31-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies made 13 arrests and seized two guns Nov. 19th during a Street Interdiction Team Operation, according to KCSO.

During this operation, 13 arrests were made (seven felony, six misdemeanor), two guns were seized, and three vehicles were impounded, according to KCSO. KCSO said deputies also conducted 30 probation and parole searches, and issued five narcotics violations and five traffic citations.

Participating law enforcement agencies included Arvin Police Department, Stallion Springs Police Department, Delano Police Department, McFarland Police Department, and California State Parole. The operation was coordinated by Arvin PD.

