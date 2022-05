BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a person was killed in a shooting and crashed his car early Friday in East Bakersfield.

KCSO said the incident happened just after midnight at Niles Street and Pesante Road when deputies found a person inside a car with gunshot wounds.

Deputies say that person then crashed his car.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.