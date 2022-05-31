Watch
KCSO: Rosamond man arrested in trailer theft, firearm charge

Kern County Sheriff's Office
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a Rosamond man was arrested Monday after a reported stolen travel trailer was found along with a loaded gun with altered serial numbers.
Posted at 12:08 PM, May 31, 2022
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a Rosamond man was arrested Monday after a reported stolen travel trailer was found along with a loaded gun with altered serial numbers.

Deputies investigated reports of a stolen travel trailer at about 8 p.m. that was seen in the area of Astoria Avenue and 65th Street West, said KCSO. Deputies found the trailer and a loaded gun with altered serial numbers, said KCSO.

KCSO said a record check found the man was a convicted felon.

Jason Honeycutt, 47, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and altering the identification of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

