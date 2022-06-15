KCSO seeks help IDing farm equipment theft suspects

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help identifying suspects wanted in the June 2nd theft of farm equipment in Buttonwillow.

KCSO says the incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. at arming property off of Elk Hills Road.

The suspects allegedly stole numerous tools and farming equipment and left in a 1990s Dodge Ram with two tone paint, said KCSO.

If anyone has information on these suspects, they should call KCSO's Dispatch at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.