KCSO seeks help IDing farm equipment theft suspects

Kern County Sheriff’s Office
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help identifying suspects wanted in the June 2nd theft of farm equipment in Buttonwillow.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 15:27:09-04

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help identifying suspects wanted in the June 2nd theft of farm equipment in Buttonwillow.

KCSO says the incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. at arming property off of Elk Hills Road.

The suspects allegedly stole numerous tools and farming equipment and left in a 1990s Dodge Ram with two tone paint, said KCSO.

If anyone has information on these suspects, they should call KCSO's Dispatch at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

