MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Tuesday after someone reported being assaulted with a hammer in Mojave.

KCSO said the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Inyo Street in Mojave.

Christopher Soto, 29, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and an active felony warrant.