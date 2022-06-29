Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KCSO: Suspect arrested in Lamont area carjacking

Arrest (FILE)
23ABC News
File image showing a person in handcuffs.
Arrest (FILE)
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 16:38:27-04

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said one suspect was arrested Tuesday in a May 26th carjacking in the Lamont area and deputies are searching for a second suspect.

KCSO says its Rural Crimes Investigations Unit was investigating the incident of an industrial sprayer truck taken at gunpoint along with the victim's phone and debit card by two men on May 26th. A round was also fired but the victim was uninjured, said KCSO.

One of the suspects was identified as Maximo Portillo, 42, of Lamont, and he was arrested Tuesday in the area of Di Giorgio Road and Weedpatch Highway.

KCSO said the second suspect hasn't been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call KCSO's Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110. Reference case number 2022-00062034.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positively 23ABC

A Little Good News