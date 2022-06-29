KCSO: Suspect arrested in Lamont area carjacking

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said one suspect was arrested Tuesday in a May 26th carjacking in the Lamont area and deputies are searching for a second suspect.

KCSO says its Rural Crimes Investigations Unit was investigating the incident of an industrial sprayer truck taken at gunpoint along with the victim's phone and debit card by two men on May 26th. A round was also fired but the victim was uninjured, said KCSO.

One of the suspects was identified as Maximo Portillo, 42, of Lamont, and he was arrested Tuesday in the area of Di Giorgio Road and Weedpatch Highway.

KCSO said the second suspect hasn't been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call KCSO's Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110. Reference case number 2022-00062034.