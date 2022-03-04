KCSO: Suspect arrested in Wasco attempted murder

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a Delano man was arrested Thursday in two separate shootings in Wasco, including an attempted murder case.

KCSO deputies working with the Shafter Police Department arrested the 20-year-old man in the 100 block of 12th Avenue in Delano, said KCSO.

The first incident was a shooting that happened Dec. 27, 2021, near the intersection of Broadway and 15th Street in Wasco.

The second is an attempted murder and attempted robbery case from Feb. 9th in the 900 Block of 8th Street in Wasco.

KCSO said the suspect was found with a firearm believed to be involved in both shootings.

Brayan Morales, 20, of Delano, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon: a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm by a gang member, conspiracy to commit a felony by a gang member, and conspiracy in relation to the Dec. 27th incident.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.