KCSO: Tehachapi man arrested after stolen firearms, vehicle found

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A Tehachapi was arrested Thursday after Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Stallion Spring Police Department officers found stolen firearms and a stolen vehicle during searches of multiple homes, said KCSO.

Authorities found 27 stolen firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and a stolen vehicle after serving search warrants at homes in the 22400 block of Milky Way and the 21300 block of San Gabriel Drive in the Tehachapi area, according to KCSO.

Aaron Rodgers, 40, of Tehachapi, was booked into a Kern County jail on suspicion of multiple felonies, including suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call KCSO at 661-861-3110.