Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCSO: Two in custody in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

Crime scene (FILE)
Canva
Crime scene (FILE)
Posted at 5:53 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 08:53:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said two people are in custody after one person died following a shooting Wednesday night in East Bakersfield.

Sheriff Deputies were notified of shots fired in the area of River Boulevard and Columbus Street at about 7:30 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, said KCSO.

KCSO said she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

KCSO officials say two people are currently in custody and it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!