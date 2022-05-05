KCSO: Two in custody in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said two people are in custody after one person died following a shooting Wednesday night in East Bakersfield.

Sheriff Deputies were notified of shots fired in the area of River Boulevard and Columbus Street at about 7:30 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, said KCSO.

KCSO said she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

KCSO officials say two people are currently in custody and it is unclear what led to the shooting.